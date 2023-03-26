Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Block by 2,896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.