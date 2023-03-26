BMO Capital Markets Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,040.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $824.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.96 and a 200-day moving average of $736.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

