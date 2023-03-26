BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Up 4.1%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. 111,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 216,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

