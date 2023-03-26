Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Arthur C. Butcher Sells 6,703 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

