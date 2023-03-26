Bridge Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

