British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

