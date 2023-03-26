BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42.
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
