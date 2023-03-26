BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BRP by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

