BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$143.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BRP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 236,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.