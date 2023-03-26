BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BRP by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 106,544 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.