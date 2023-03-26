BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1,906.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BWX Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.