C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,716 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96.

On Thursday, January 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

