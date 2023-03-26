Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

