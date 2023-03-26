CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -232.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,375.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

