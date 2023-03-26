Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.93. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

