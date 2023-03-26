Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

