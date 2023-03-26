Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:CE opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

