Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

CE opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

