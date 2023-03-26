Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $43,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $381,775. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

