Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

