Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 3.8 %

CHWY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

