Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. 441,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,231,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Chindata Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

