Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 5.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.22. 197,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,467,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 236.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

