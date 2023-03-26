Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

