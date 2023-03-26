Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

