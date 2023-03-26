Citigroup Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $169.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
