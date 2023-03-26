Citigroup Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $169.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

