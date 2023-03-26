Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COKE opened at $525.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $519.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

