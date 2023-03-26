Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 66.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 542.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

