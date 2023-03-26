Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

