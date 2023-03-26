Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.