Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
