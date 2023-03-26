Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.02 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

