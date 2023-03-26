Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,158 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in News by 8,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. News’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

