Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,184 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROIC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.