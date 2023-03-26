Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,572 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

AMCR stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

