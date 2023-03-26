Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,186 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,435,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.