Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,057 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

