Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,043 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after buying an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $325,878,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.8 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

