Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.
Insider Activity at Invesco
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
