Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,580 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
