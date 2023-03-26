Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,580 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.