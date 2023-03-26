Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,959 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.
About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July
