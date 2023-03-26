Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $166,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

