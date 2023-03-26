Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $190,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of PK opened at $11.26 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

