Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.4 %

NCLH opened at $12.52 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

