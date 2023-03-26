Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

IFF opened at $84.27 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

