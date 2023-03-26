Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

