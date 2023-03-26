Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

