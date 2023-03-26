Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $132.89 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

