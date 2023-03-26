Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,141,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,267,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.8 %

BALL stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.