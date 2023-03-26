Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $191.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

