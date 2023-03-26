Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $1.40 on Friday. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

