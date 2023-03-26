Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

